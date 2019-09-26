Bulldogs explode for six first-half TDs in victory over Tigers

Talk about efficiency.

Otsego scored on all six of its first-half possessions in its Wolverine Conference football battle with Allegan on Friday, Sept. 20, needing just 21 plays to do so.

The result was a 42-0 halftime lead en route to the 51-0 victory that capped off a successful homecoming week for the Bulldogs.

“I liked our intensity, energy and execution for most of the game,” Otsego coach John Kubiak said. “It was good to see our players step up in this game as we were dealing with some injuries.”

Kyle Engleright played a starring role in the offensive explosion for the Bulldogs, scoring three touchdowns on runs of at least 12 yards each.

“Kyle’s a senior who really stepped up and showed everybody what he’s capable of doing,” Kubiak said.

Engleright started the game’s scoring with a 12-yard run with 6:33 left in the opening quarter. Ashton Atwater added a 25-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give Otsego the 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs were just getting warmed up, as they tacked on 28 points in the second quarter to take their 42-0 lead at the intermission.

Engleright accounted for the first and last of those second-quarter TDs, scoring on runs of 17 and 44 yards, respectively. Owen Watson also hooked up with Jaxsen Callaway for a 23-yard scoring pass and Atwater added his second scoring run, this time covering 19 yards.

“I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and our special teams put us in good situation all night,” Kubiak said.

Speaking of special teams, Jack Waters converted on all seven of his extra-point kicks, including on the lone TD of the second half, which came on a 57-yard run by Trae Knight.

“Jack also did a good job of placing the ball on kickoffs,” Kubiak said.

Knight led a balanced rushing attack with 87 yards on five carries, followed by Engleright with 79 yards on four carries and Atwater with 56 yards on five carries. Derek Ward (six carries) and Jax Visser (seven carries) each added 30 yards, while Peyton Bohl had 21 yards on one carry and Waters had 15 yards on one carry.

Watson completed both of his passes, with both going to Callaway for a total of 63 yards.

Defensively, Otsego stymied Allegan throughout the game, holding the Tigers to 16 total yards. Bohl and Sam Triemstra each recovered a fumble.

Zakary Foster led Allegan with 30 yards on 11 carries.

“I thought both teams played hard throughout the game despite the score,” Kubiak said.

