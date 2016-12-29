Beard plays in national title game:

After falling in the NCAA Division III national semifinals last season, members of the Calvin College men’s soccer teams entered the season with a goal of reaching the National Championship this year.

Otsego graduate Micah Beard did his part to make that goal a reality.

With 16:02 left to play in a semifinal match against Brandeis University on Friday, Dec. 2, Beard scored what would be the only goal in a 1-0 Calvin victory.

And while the Knights eventually suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in double overtime to Tufts University in the title game, Beard said the experience is one he’ll always cherish.

“It was awesome to play in the finals,” he said. “It was everything we had worked for all year. The facilities were amazing too.

“There were some nerves leading up to the game, but once we were there we were ready.”

Beard’s goal in the semifinals—his third of the season—was set up by a free kick from senior Stephen Hooker.

That shot was stopped by the Brandeis goalie, but set up a chaotic scene in front of the net.

Calvin freshman Ian Adams accounted for the initial shot following the rebound, with that shot never making it to the keeper due to the congestion. That set the stage for Beard, who maneuvered into the sea of bodies and managed to place the ball over the goalie’s shoulder.

“The goal was a scrum on the goal line and I was just trying to do whatever I could to get it in,” Beard said. “There were a lot of players on the line and I flicked it up and it went in.

“It was surreal to be put in that spot. Our team set the goal of winning the national championship in the beginning of the year, so to help us get a chance to complete that was everything.”

The journey to get back to the semifinals—and ultimately earn a spot in the finals—was a tough one for Calvin, which finished the season at 23-3.

“I will always remember how hard we worked to get (to the semifinals finals),” Beard said. “We had a chance last year and lost in the final four so it made it more exciting this year to try and go farther.

“We played really good teams all throughout the tournament, including Messiah on their field in the Sweet 16. That (semifinal) win was one for the program to remember and it was an amazing experience to be a part of. It is always fun to travel with the team and play around the country.”

It was an experience Beard never imagined when he decided to play for Calvin following his standout prep career at Otsego.

“When choosing a college I never dreamed of having an opportunity to compete for national championships,” he said. “It was an unforgettable experience. We were such a close team, which I think helps with our success.”

Beard hopes to use the lessons he’s learned in soccer to help him as he prepares to enter the workforce following his senior season next year.

“I’m pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in finance,” he said. “My dream job would have something to do with sports.”

Before that, though, he’s fully committed to making his final season of collegiate soccer the best it can be.

“I have always loved the game and it is weird thinking that next year will be my last,” he said. “I have always had a next year to look forward to and work towards, but this time I have to try to give it my all leading up to my last year. Hopefully, we’ll get another chance (to play for a national title).”

