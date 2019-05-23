Allegan succumbs to Otsego in both games of doubleheader

Imagine pitching a perfect game.

Now imagine going 4-for-6 at the plate with three home runs and seven RBI during the course of a doubleheader.

Otsego sophomore Kendra Vanderlugt didn’t have to imagine doing either of accomplishing either of those two feats. Because she lived them during her team’s Wolverine Conference twinbill against Allegan on Friday, May 17, as the Bulldogs picked up a pair of 15-0 victories.

Both games were stopped early due to the mercy rule, with game one going four innings and game two going three innings.

“We played two more solid games tonight,” said Otsego coach Jake Knash, whose team improved to 21-5 overall and 10-4 in league play. “My team is working very well together.”

In the opening game, Vanderlugt opened the game by retiring Meg Manley on a groundout to third base and Kelsey Clark on a come-backer. She ended the top of the first inning with a strikeout.

That started a string of seven straight strikeouts prior to a popout by Manley to leadoff the fourth inning. Vanderlugt then struck out the next two batters to end the game, meaning she struck out nine of the final 10 batters she faced.

“Kendra did a great job in the circle,” Knash said.

Vanderlugt—who now owns the school’s single-season home run record with 11—was one of three Bulldogs with multiple hits at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI. Jada Bolhuis was 3-for-3 and Hailey Vanderroest was 2-for-3.

“We had some solid hitting all around,” Knash said.

The second game started much better for Allegan, as an error, a walk by Clark and a single by Cam Rader loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first inning off Otsego starter Ally Watson.

But Brooklyn Reed then flew out to right fielder Mikayla Andress, who threw out Clark trying to score to bring the inning to an end.

Watson proceeded to retire the final six batters she faced to preserve the one-hit shutout, with Cali Miller aiding that cause with a nice catch in left field.

“Ally pitched a nice game and we made some very nice plays behind her,” Knash said. “Overall we played some very solid softball.”

Offensively, Otsego scored four times in the first inning, 10 times in the second and once in the third. Vanderroest tripled and scored in the third inning to bring the game to an end via the mercy rule.

Bolhuis went 2-for-3 to give her 64 hits for the season, breaking the school record of 62 set by Molly Sleeman. Vanderlugt (2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI), and Vanderroest (2-for-2 with the triple) joined Bolhuis with multiple hits.