Allegan, Otsego, Plainwell swim teams collect wins over Alma

The boys’ swimming teams from Allegan, Otsego and Plainwell—along with South Haven—all traveled to Alma on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Even though all five teams competed at the same time, the teams weren’t all competing against each other.

Rather, all of the visiting teams were actually competing against Alma in simultaneous dual meets.

And all three local teams came away with a win in that matchup as Otsego won 110-70, Allegan won 95-80 and Plainwell won 92-86.

Otsego and Allegan each won seven events against Alma. Plainwell only finished ahead of Alma in four of the 12 events, but used its depth to prevail.

Winning events for Otsego were: Clint Sutterfield in diving (188.85); the team of Traxel Jirgens, Owen Grile, Josh David and Dylan France in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47); Josh David in the 50 freestyle (23.01); David in the 100 butterfly (56.03); the team of Josh Loll, Adam Coe, Jirgens and Trevor Sparks in the 200 freestyle (1:35.35); Jirgens in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.44); and the team of David, Coe, Grile and Sparks in the 400 freestyle relay).

Winners for Allegan were: Nate Greenway in diving (215.7); Michael Curtis in the 50 free (24.8); Jackson Foster in the 100 butterfly (59.69); the team of Foster, Curtis, Daniel Smalla and Francisco Mosquera in the 200 free relay (1:36.43); Weston Rife in the 100 backstroke (59.56); Sy TerAvest in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.53); and the team of Mosquera, Foster, Rife and TerAvest in the 400 free relay (3:30.79).

Plainwell got wins from Clayton Dibble in diving (106.2), Ricky Holly in the 50 free (23.19), Jack Widman in the 100 butterfly (1:00.23) and the team of Brendan Edgington, Harrison Lohman, Simon Terpstra and Josh Sikes in the 200 free relay (1:44.96).