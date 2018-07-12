Wolfram signs contract with Texas Rangers

The Fourth of July provides Americans the opportunity to celebrate our independence as a nation.

This year, it also provided 2015 Hamilton High School graduate Grant Wolfram with the opportunity to celebrate becoming a professional athlete.

Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball draft last month, Wolfram put pen to paper and officially signed his first professional contract on Tuesday, July 3.

Texas selected Wolfram, a 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher, in the 18th round of the draft. Wolfram pitched at Davenport University the past two seasons following one season at Central Michigan University.

Wolfram was also drafted out of high school in 2015, as the Detroit Tigers selected him in the 17th round. Rather than signing with the Tigers, however, Wolfram elected to go the college route in order to further hone his game before entering the pro ranks.

