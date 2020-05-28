TRI Allegan canceled for this year

The TRI Allegan triathlon has become a fixture at Littlejohn Lake Park since debuting in 2011, drawing participants from far and near on a Tuesday evening in mid-July.

This year was supposed to be the milestone for the sprint triathlon—which includes a 500-meter swim, a 14-mile bike and a 5k run—as it would have celebrated its 10th anniversary. But that celebration will have to wait another year.

Like so many other events scheduled for this summer, the TRI Allegan has been cancelled due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRI Allegan organizer Joe Cantwell announced the decision on the event’s Facebook page last month.

“Canceling the TRI this year was a tough decision,” he said. “But considering the CDC recommendations along with the state-mandated shelter requirements, we really had no choice. We could not have people registering for an event that we had no idea could even happen.”

The TRI Allegan, which also includes duathlon option (2-mile run, 14-mile bike and 5k run), helps raise money for the Allegan All-Sport Booster Club. The money is used to purchase such items as uniforms and equipment.

“The TRI and concessions are the two biggest things that help us fund things throughout the year,” Booster Club president Mindi Smith said. “Our teams are especially going to be affected with the lack of recourses as we have lost not only the TRI, but also our spring sports season, which in effect lost an entire concession season.