Tigers win tournament for first time ever

The Allegan girls’ golf team had never won a tournament.

Never, that is, until Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Taking part in the Sturgis Invitational at Island Hills Golf Course, the Tigers shot a 415 in the 18-hole event to finish atop the five-team field and make history with the program’s first tournament victory.

Morgan Sturman and Emma Franklin led the way for Allegan, each shooting an 89. Using USGA rules, Sturman finished runner-up and Franklin took third place.

Delaney Heckman and Hope Lambert posted scores of 118 and 119 to round out the scoring golfers for Allegan.

“”We continue our steady improvement this season and will enter the conference match (on Thursday, Oct. 4) looking to continue moving up in the standings.”

Speaking of conference play, the Tigers traveled to States Golf Course for the Vicksburg-hosted match on Monday, Sept. 24. Allegan finished at 209 in the nine-hole competition to place third.

The third-place showing marked a season-best.

Sturman shot a 45 on the Par 38 course to finish fourth, while Franklin carded a 47 to place seventh. Both are currently in the top six in the individual league standings.

Lambert was Allegan’s third golfer at 58,with Heckman posting a 59.

