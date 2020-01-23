Tigers post win over Paw Paw

A balanced scoring attack helped propel the Allegan girls’ basketball team past visiting Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference North showdown on Friday, Jan. 17.

Three Tigers scored at least nine points as Allegan secured the 51-45 victory.

Alison Bishop led the way offensively for the Tigers, netting 17 points. Holly Curtiss joined her in double figures with 10 points, while Ana Allen was close behind with nine points.

Bishop also led her team with nine rebounds and five steals Curtiss had four steals and Allen went for five rebounds.

“Our offensive attack was the most balanced it has been all year, which is good to see,” Allegan coach Josh Holman said. “We had two in double figures and two more within one possession of double figures. That is definitely something we will look to build on as we continue to progress.”

The first half saw the teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle, with Allegan holding a 22-19 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was the turning point for the Tigers, as they outscored Paw Paw 17-5 to up their lead to 39-24.

“That third quarter was big for us tonight,” Holman said. “We were able to make a few adjustments at the half and really ramp up our pressure. With the pressure we were able to force them into some turnovers and speed them up. That played in our favor.”

Paw Paw attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Allegan 21-12. But it was a case of too little, too late.

Anna Vavra had 17 points for Paw Paw, with Mercedes Strachan going for 10.

“I’m proud of our girls’ effort tonight,” Holman said.

The victory got the Tigers back on the winning track following a 63-36 setback at home to Three Rivers.

Allegan trailed 17-10 after one quarter and 42-22 at halftime.

“Three Rivers is a tough team that does a lot of things really well,” Holman said.

The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to narrow its deficit to 19-16 only to see Three Rivers respond with a 23-6 spurt to close out the quarter.

“All in all, we had some good moments of growth and I’m proud of how we competed,” Holman said.

Bishop finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Kaitlyn Fulton had nine points and four rebounds.

Kali Heivilin and Hadley Miller went for 24 and 20 points, respectively, for Three Rivers.

