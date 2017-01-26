Tigers hold on for one-point win over Harper Creek

Entering the meet-closing 400-yard freestyle relay, Allegan boys’ swim coach Mark Mattox knew his team didn’t have to win the event to secure the victory over Harper Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Tigers did, however, need at least a runner-up finish.

That’s exactly what Allegan got.

The team of Francisco Mosquera, Jackson Foster, Weston Rife and Sy TerAvest posted a time of 3:31.17 to finish second to Harper Creek’s top team, giving the Tigers the 93-92 victory.

“We had a really great meet,” Mattox said.

The Tigers finished with wins in seven of the 12 events. However, it was a third-place finish that Mattox touted as perhaps the performance of the evening.

It came from freshman Eli Leece in the second-to-last event, the 100 backstroke.

“That was the swim that really sealed the win for us, and it came from an unexpected source,” Mattox said. “His third-place finish allowed us enough leeway to come away with the win in an important conference meet.”

Coupled with TerAvest’s win in the event with a time of 1:09.6, Leece’s third-place time of 1:18.2 gave Allegan an 89-82 lead heading into the 400 free relay.

The team of Mosquera, Foster, Rife and TerAvest did the rest.

“We had standout performances from a lot of our veterans that helped us seal the deal,” Mattox said.

Four Allegan athletes joined TerAvest as winners of individual events.

Mosquera won the 50 free (23.09); Nate Greenway won the 1-meter diving (225.1); Foster won the 100 butterfly (58.51); and Rife won the 100 backstroke (58.81).

Allegan also won the first two relays. The 200 medley relay team of Rife, TerAvest, Mitchell Rife and Daniel Smalla posted a time of 1:48.97, while the team of Mosquera, Foster, Smalla and TerAvest won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:34.8.

