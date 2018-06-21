Teunissen racks up accolades at Davenport

The 2018 season saw the Davenport University softball team make the move up from an NAIA program competing in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference to an NCAA Division II program competing in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

That step up in competition did nothing to slow down 2015 Wayland Union High School graduate Mallory Teunissen.

A junior right-handed pitcher, Teunissen racked up a 24-9 record with a 1.77 ERA and 238 strikeouts in 213-1/3 innings pitched to lead her team to a 35-21 overall record and second-place finishes in both the GLIAC regular season and conference tournament.

“I think the transition (to Division II) was good for us,” Teunissen said. “It was a challenge, that’s for sure. If we didn’t bring all parts of our game, it was easy to be beat.

“A big difference I saw was other teams’ consistency. Every team we faced was good and could beat us if we didn’t bring our game.”

Teunissen’s performance in the pitcher’s circle earned her numerous honors along the way, including First Team All-GLIAC, First Team All-Region and First-Team All-District. She was named GLIAC Pitcher of the Week three times during the season to tie Grand Valley State University’s Allison Lipovsky for the most.

“Winning these awards in this new division was an honor,” she said.

Not that Teunissen was taking sole credit for her accomplishments.

“I couldn’t have done it with out my defense behind me and the offense at the plate,” she said.

The 2018 season saw Teunissen add to her impressive legacy at Davenport, setting school records for innings pitched, complete games (28), strikeouts looking (62) and shutouts (11).

This level of success was simply the continuation of what Teunissen had accomplished in her first two seasons at Davenport.

As a freshman in 2016, she went 16-6 with a 2.29 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched to earn First-Team All-WHAC, WHAC Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All-Region. In 2017, she went 25-5 with a 1.56 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched to earn First-Team All-WHAC and Second-Team All-Region.

She currently sits atop or near the top of numerous career categories for Davenport.

“I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to play at Davenport,” Teunissen said. “I couldn’t reach or break the records I have without my teammates.

“It was our first season in Division 2 GLIAC Conference and I feel as a team we left a legacy. We came into the GLIAC placing second in the conference and the tournament. It was a team effort to get where we are.”

In addition to her work on the field, Teunissen also shines in the classroom.

With a 3.92 GPA this season, she was named Second Team Academic All-American. She was one of just four GLIAC players to be so honored and was one of just six pitchers in NCAA Division II to garner the honor.

Most recently, Teunissen was named as one of the recipients of the Spring 2018 GLIAC Commissioner’s Award. Given to six female and six male student-athletes in each of the three sports seasons (fall, winter and spring), the award recognizes excellence in the classroom and on the field.

“My coaches and parents always say school comes first,” Teunissen said. “I’m in college for a degree and to better my future after college. Winning these awards shows all my hard work in the classroom.”

Preparation is the key for Teunissen.

“Managing the schoolwork and softball is not always easy,” she said. “I create a plan and my own due dates each week to make sure I get all my assignments done so I’m not overwhelmed on game day or when we are traveling.”

And while Teunissen’s focus is on having a strong senior season for Davenport next year, she hasn’t forgotten the lessons she learned at Wayland.

“(I learned) to be mentally strong,” she said. “Having that positive and strong mental attitude has helped me in school and softball.”

