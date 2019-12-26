Strong second-half effort lifts Blackhawks past Coloma

The Fennville boys’ basketball team started slow in its SAC contest with Coloma on Friday, Dec. 20.

But once Brody Peterson and his talented teammates heated up, Coloma proved to be no match for first-year coach Ty Rock’s Blackhawks.

“We’re trying to change the culture around here,” Rock said after his club upended the Comets 74-52 in front of the large home crowd at the nearly packed Sam and Ada Morehead Gymnasium.

Rock, who spent a couple of seasons learning the tricks of the trade from Jay Smith at Kalamazoo College, was thrilled with the student section’s enthusiasm and the way his team turned up its intensity after falling down by 10 points at16-6 early in the game.

“We may have been a little tight,” said Peterson, who seemed to hit every shot he threw up in finishing with a team-high 20 points for the 3-0 Blackhawks.

While Peterson, a junior, shined offensively, his younger brother Ben, a freshman, did the same on the defensive end, making life difficult for Coloma junior guard Drew Goodline.

“I was really pleased with Ben’s defense on Goodline,” Rock said.

Fennville took over the game in the third period, outscoring Coloma by 15 point to take a 56-41 lead over Coloma heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Rock was thrilled by the way his first team at Fennville—led by Ben Peterson—got after it defensively in the second half, holding Coloma to only five third quarter points.

“Everyone contributed to this big win tonight,” Rock said. “It wasn’t just one player.”

Dylan Schut and Josh Parcher also reached double figures for Fennville with 12 and 11 respective points. Ben Peterson knocked down nine points, while cashing in with seven and six respective points were Tyler Schut and Jordan Pena.

Brody Peterson will be surprised if he and his teammates don’t make a strong push to win the league championship and their first district title in several years.

“This team has the potential to do very well in not only our conference but at district,” Brody Peterson said.

Several Fennville fans—including this longtime writer—were disappointed to learn Fennville graduate and former Blackhawks coach Paul Marifa is no longer coaching at Coloma.

“Paul is still on our (teaching) staff, but he wanted to spend more time working with his daughters in basketball,” Coloma athletic director Wendy Goodline said.