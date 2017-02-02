State-ranked Hawkeyes cruise to victory over Zeeland West

Bria Schrotenboer and her teammates on the Hamilton girls’ basketball team never took their foot off the gas pedal in roaring to a one-sided 50-23 win over Zeeland West on Friday, Jan. 27.

Although she’s only a sophomore, Schrotenboer once again paced Hamilton in scoring with 14 points.

“She comes from a very athletic family,” Hamilton coach DanVanHekken said of Schrotenboer.

Ashlen Wolfram, a junior, added eight points to Hamilton’s offensive attack, which also received six points apiece from Brooklyn Groenheide and junior frontcourt player Sarah Buresh.

“Sarah loves basketball and loves contact,” VanHekken said. “I’m sure some of that is being around all of her brothers (who all played and shined in football at Hamilton).”

The win by the 10th-ranked team in Class B was its 12th of the season compared to one loss. That lone defeat came early in the season to Class A Hudsonville in a non-conference tilt.

VanHekken obviously likes the way his team is performing, although he isn’t focusing on the state rankings.

“We don’t talk about those things,” VanHekken said. “There are more important things on our mind.”

Groenheide, a senior and four-year starter, and her teammates are well aware of where they stand in the conference and in the state circles.

“We see all that stuff but the only thing we talk about is our next game, and winning conference,” she said.

The Hawkeyes were in control from start to finish, jumping out to a 16-3 first quarter lead and 31-6 halftime lead.

“We tried to establish what we wanted to do in the first few minutes,” VanHekken said.

VanHekken liked his team’s effort on the defensive end of the floor, coming up with deflections that led to steals and steals that led to points.

“I thought our energy was great from the get-go,” VanHekken said.

With the game already decided at halftime, Groenheide said VanHekken talked about breaking the third and fourth quarters into two minutes at a time.

“But we still wanted to play good basketball,” VanHekken said.

VanHekken shuffled in several different combinations in the second half.

“As a coach you always like to play every player,” VanHekken said.