Simmons collects 100th win as Clippers topple Blackhawks

It’s been said a win is a win.

Some wins are a bit more memorable than others, however.

Take, for instance, the win Martin/Climax-Scotts wrestler Ethan Simmons earned over Fennville’s Eric Hernandez in the 285-pound weight class on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Yes, the victory was impressive in that it took Simmons only 54 seconds to secure the pin.

But what made it truly memorable was that it also happened to represent a career milestone, as it was the 100th win of Simmons’ high school career.

Not that Simmons was the only Clipper to pick up a victory against the Blackhawks. To the contrary, the Clippers won 11 of the 14 matches—there were two double forfeits—and cruised to the 65-6 triumph.

Max Gower started the match with a third-period pin of Fennville’s Parris Johnson at 119 pounds. Kyle McKay followed with a 15-0 technical fall over Julie Mendoza at 125 pounds, upping Martin’s lead to 11-0.

A forfeit by the Clippers gave Fennville’s Tyger Rastall the win at 130 pounds, but those would be the only points the Blackhawks would muster.

In addition to the two double forfeits, Martin was credited with forfeit wins by Jacob Robinson at 145 pounds, Payton Hunt at 160 pounds, Noah Eshuis at 171 pounds and Alex Ridenour at 189 pounds.

The remaining five contested matches all went to Martin by way of pin: Jordan Tutt over Jaguar Rostall at 135 pounds (3:13); Luke Mobley over Mauricio Bedolla at 152 pounds (5:25); Zach Scholly over Cameron Downer at 215 pounds (1:27); Simmons over Hernandez at 285 pounds (:54); and William Mclhay over Matthew Gooding at 112 pounds (4:33).

In its opening match of the evening Martin dropped a 41-24 decision to Lawton.

Simmons (2:57 over William Pollock at 215 pounds), Scholly (3:06 over Jose Martinez at 189 pounds) and Hunt (1:59 over Harrison Maynard at 160 pounds) all secured pins for the Clippers. Tutt won his match at 135 pounds by forfeit.

Fennville, meanwhile, defeated Lawrence 36-21 in its opening match.

Three of the Blackhawks wins resulted from forfeits, with Johnson winning at 119 pounds, Mendoza winning at 125 pounds and Jaguar Rostall winning at 135 points.

The other three Fennville victories with pins by Tyger Rastall (2:50 over Romiro Solis at 130 pounds), Bedolla (1:22 over Arturo Perez at 152 pounds) and Hernandez (5:33 over Justin George at 215 pounds).

