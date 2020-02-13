Seven county wrestlers claim Wolverine Conference titles

Seven Allegan County wrestlers came away with individual championships at the Wolverine Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Plainwell led all schools with three champions, while Allegan and Otsego each had two.

In terms of team performance, Plainwell finished with 116.5 points to place third behind tournament winner Edwardsburg (149) and runner-up Paw Paw (146). Allegan placed fifth with 105 points and Otsego was sixth with 96.5 points.

The final overall league standings—based equally on the regular-season and tournament results—saw Edwardsburg take the top spot for the fourth straight season. Plainwell was fourth, Allegan was sixth and Otsego was seventh.

Trammel Robinson (112 pounds), Nick Blackburn (125) and Owen McDaniel (160) claimed championships for Plainwell. Robinson beat Otsego’s Aden Campbell in the finals, while McDaniel bested Allegan’s Tristan Mohrland.

While Mohrland came up one victory shy of winning his weight class, teammates Tyson Emmons (135) and Zakary Foster (215) each emerged with the title in their respective weight classes.

“Tyson and Zakary had an astounding day,” Allegan coach Phillip Joseph said. “Both of them absolutely dominated their opponents all the way through the finals, which is great momentum to have to go into districts this coming week.

“Tristan also had a standout day and only dropped his final match to an extremely tough and talented Plainwell opponent. The goal right now is to peak and finish the season strong.”

Emmons beat Paw Paw’s Jason Rocz via pin in the finals, while Foster pinned Dowagiac’s Chris Schultz in the finals.

For Otsego, Josh Sunnerville pinned Dowagiac’s Tyler Huston in the finals at 119 to claim his fourth-straight league championship.

Teammate Jakob Slater joined Sunnerville as a champion, pinning Dowagiac’s Wyatt Bailey in the finals at 285.

