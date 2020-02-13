Second-half surge helps carry Vikings past Godwin Heights

WYOMING—Make it six in a row for the Hopkins boys’ basketball team.

Using a strong second-half effort, the Vikings rolled to the 68-54 victory over host Godwin Heights on Friday, Feb. 7, marking their sixth straight win.

Tyler Zomerlei, Drew Weber and Colin Weber combined to score all but eight of Hopkins’ points. Zomerlei led the way with 22 points, followed by Drew Weber with 21 and Colin Weber with 17.

Hopkins (10-4 overall and 6-1 in the OK Silver Conference) led by a razor-thin 27-26 margin at halftime before outscoring Godwin Heights 41-28 in the second half.

“We had a great third-quarter effort, getting the ball inside and using our size,” Hopkins coach Jake Jewett said. “We moved the ball well, shared it and found our advantage in the half court.”

In addition to the 17 points he added on offense, Colin Weber also shined on the defensive end of the floor.

“Colin played tremendous defense on their sharpshooter, Jakhary Towns,” Jewett said.

Colin Weber limited Towns to eight points.

Jewett also praised the effort of Nathan Tew.

“Nathan had some key minutes off the bench and played tough defensively,” Jewett said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Vikings hosted Plainwell in a non-league showdown and posted the 55-38 win over the Trojans.

“We executed well versus their zone and got out in transition to generate points,” Jewett said.

Zomerlei scored a game-best 20 points, followed by Colin Weber with 10. Drew Weber and Tristen Perry each chipped in with seven points.

