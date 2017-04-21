Saugatuck track teams win titles at Rocket Invitational

Saugatuck sophomore Corey Gorgas wrote his name in the record book at the Reeths-Puffer hosted Rocket Invitational on Friday, April 14.

Gorgas set a new stadium record in the 3,200-meter run by crossing the finish line with a time of nine minutes, 34.68 seconds.

That record-setting performance highlighted a winning effort by the Saugatuck boys’ team, which won the seven-team White Division with a score of 125 points. Fruitport was second with 113.5 points.

The Indian girls also emerged victorious, racking up 118 points to finish 13.5 points ahead of runner-up Benzie Central.

In addition to his showing in the 3,200, Gorgas was also part of the winning 3,200 relay team that also included Zach Pettinga, Nick Butch and Orlando Carrion. They finished with a time of 8:20.67.

Xavier Cardona was among the Indians’ other standouts, winning both the shot put (44 feet, 10 inches) and the discus (149-0).

Brad Dunn and Evan Hotary claimed the other event wins for the Indians, with Dunn taking the 110 hurdles (16.17) and Hotary taking the pole vault (13-0). Dunn also placed third in the 300 hurdles at 43.76.

Other top finishes for Saugatuck included Dylan Avalos in the shot put (third at 41-0) and discus (third at 118-04); Cole Hartman in the discus (second at 119-11.75); Pettinga in the 3,200 (second at 9:42.45); Sam Putzke in the 800 (2:07.28); Ryan Kunkel in the 110 hurdles (third at 17.5); and the 400 relay team of Kunkel, Hartman, Connor Carper and Darren Washington (third at 46.77).

On the girls’ side, Saugatuck claimed wins in two individual events and two relays.

Individually, Kalie Lavery won the 400 at 1:02.95, while Paisley Sipes won the 3,200 at 11:32.51. The winning relays were the 400 team of Lily Francis, Hannah Howard, Kyrah-Lynn Rodriguez and Kierstyn Stoin (52.26) and the 800 team of Howard, Lavery, Rodriguez and Stoin at 1:50.64.

Other top-three finishes came from Stoin in the 200 (second at 28.37); Thea Johnson in the 1,600 (second at 5:17.04); Francis in the 100 hurdles (second at 17.5); Sydnie Avery in the pole vault (second at 9-0); Lavery in the 200 (third at 28.47); the 1,600 relay team of Francis, Howard, Johnson and Stoin (third at 4:19.17); and the 3,200 relay team of Megan Jenkins, Johnson, Natalie Martinson and Sipes (third at 10:11.62).