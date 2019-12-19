Saugatuck boys win one, lose one in season’s opening week

Thanks to a 64-27 win over Zion Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Saugatuck boys’ basketball team opened its season on a high note.

The Indians hoped to keep that momentum going when they traveled to Gobles for a SAC Lakeshore match-up on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Tigers had other ideas.

Overcoming an 11-point deficit in the second quarter, Gobles used a strong second half to pull away and hand Saugatuck the 67-50 loss.

The Indians trailed by three going into the fourth quarter before being outscored by 14 points during the final eight minutes of play.

“We played a tough three quarters tonight, but unfortunately ran out of steam in the fourth quarter,” Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said.

The Indians led 28-17 at one point in the second quarter before settling for a two-point edge at halftime. A five-point advantage for Gobles in the third quarter accounted for Saugatuck’s three-point deficit entering the final frame.

“The third quarter was back and forth and even though we were down three going to the fourth quarter, we were still very much in the game,” Ward said. “But it was all Gobles from that point on, as they were able to extend their lead late.

The junior tandem of Tom Beckman and Sam Larsen each went for 12 points to lead the Indians in the losing cause.

In the game against Zion Christian, a big second quarter propelled Saugatuck to victory.

Holding a 16-12 lead after one quarter, the Indians scored the first 21 points of the second period to increase their advantage to 37-12. Saugatuck never looked back.

“We were able to wear down Zion a little bit, getting out in transition and scoring some easy buckets,” Ward said of the 21-0 run.

After a free throw from Zion Christian ended Saugatuck’s run of consecutive points, the Indians proceeded to score the final seven points of the quarter—including a half-court buzzer-beater from Alex Hoezee—for a 28-1 edge in the frame.

Beckman led the charge for Saugatuck with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Hoezee added 16 points, while Larsen went for 14 points and eight rebounds.

“I’m really proud of how hard everyone played tonight,” Ward said. “And we played great team ball, with 16 assists on the night. Nothing is more fun as a coach as when guys are playing hard and playing for each other.”

