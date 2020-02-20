Samantha Sebright leads Vikings to victory

Hopkins senior guard Samantha Sebright often goes by the shortened version of her name, Sam.

That’s a name that was called many times by Hopkins public address announcer Brian Ballard in the Vikings’ 49-33 OK Silver Conference triumph over Kelloggsville on Friday, Feb. 14.

Sebright, one of many talented athletes on first-year coach Tim Hoogewind’s squad, swished a team-high 16 points in the Vikings’ 16-point win.

“(Sebright) is having a very good season,” said Hoogewind.

Hoogewind had similar words for Sebright’s younger sister Olivia, a junior frontcourt starter, as well as Mady Weber and Evangelina Helderop.

Weber, a rugged freshman, and Helderop, the senior point guard for the Vikings, combined for 17 points.

“Mady and Evangelina, along with a lot of other girls, played very well tonight,” Hoogewind said.

Weber, the younger sister of two of the top players for the Hopkins boys’ team—senior Drew and junior Colin—tossed in nine points, while Helderop, who was elected the school’s Winter Follies queen, finished with eight points.

Hoogewind will be surprised if Mady Weber isn’t an elite player like her brothers already are in the near future.

“Mady has good size and athletic skills and she comes from a very athletic family,” Hoogewind said.

The Weber’s dad Jeff coached the Hopkins varsity boys’ basketball team a few years back.

“I think my father is probably enjoying watching us play more than having the added pressure of coaching us,” Drew said with a laugh.

In addition to her points, Helderop was credited with three rebounds and two assists.

Helderop’s older sister, 2019 Hopkins graduate Kennedy, was putting up big numbers as a freshman at Cornerstone University before recently suffering a season ending injury.

“The good thing is she’s been granted a red-shirt fifth year,” said her father Jeff.

The Vikings, who are 9-7 for the winter, enjoyed quarter leads of 13-8, 19-16 and 43-21.

