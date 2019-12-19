Rally falls short as Indian girls lose to Gobles

A fourth-quarter rally fell short for Saugatuck in its SAC Lakeshore contest with Gobles on Friday, Dec. 13.

Down by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, the Indians fought back to pull to within five points of the Tigers at 28-23 early in the fourth frame.

But Saugatuck would get no closer, as Gobles went on a run to end the game, securing the 40-26 victory at the Indians’ expense.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Saugatuck, evening its record at 2-2.

Although disappointed with the result, Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali was pleased with the overall effort displayed by his team.

“The girls fought back all night,” he said “They never quit. We were down double digits on a few occasions and found ways to get back in the game.”

In the end, though, Libby Nason and her Gobles teammates wouldn’t be denied.

Nason scored a game-best 17 points for the Tigers, with Amanda Barber (nine points) and McKenzie Lisowski (eight points) combined for 17 more.

“They are a great perimeter-shooting team,” Tringali said. “And it showed with some timely shots.”

Saugatuck got a team-best nine points from Zoe Myers.

“We really struggled at the line and with box outs,” Tringali said. “The good news is those are things that are correctable and we will get better in those areas.”

Saugatuck trailed 8-3 after one quarter and 21-11 at halftime.

“It was a lethal combination of a poor night at the free throw line and giving up several second-chance points that ultimately played a large role in the end results,” Tringali said.

Three days earlier, the Indians held off Zion Christian for the 44-39 win on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Things got a little closer than Tringali would have liked after Saugatuck built a 23-11 at halftime.

“We certainly played hard, but we didn’t play very smart down the stretch,” Tringali said.

Saugatuck increased its halftime lead by five points to 17 points mid-way through the third quarter before entering the final frame up 32-17.

But Zion Christian didn’t go quietly, erupting for 22 points in the fourth quarter to put a scare into the Indians.

Seven players scored for Saugatuck, led by sophomore center McKenzie Pearson with 14 points.

