Quick start helps propel Martin girls to victory over host Parchment

As is normally the case, the Friday, Jan. 3, girls’ basketball game between visiting Martin and Parchment ended after four quarters of play.

For all intents and purposes, however, the game was over after the first period.

The Clippers raced out to an 18-1 lead at the end of the opening frame and never looked back in claiming the 53-25 victory at Parchment’s expense.

The game was the first in two weeks for Martin due to Christmas break.

“We got off to a great start, obviously,” said first-year Clippers coach Ben Schipper, whose team improved to 6-0. “I’m very proud of the high level of energy we came out with, especially while still being on Christmas break. It was very important to be locked in like that from the start.”

Defense was a big part of Martin’s success.

“Our defense paced us on what I felt was a poor shooting night for our offense,” Schipper said. “We forced 29 turnovers and scored a lot of transition points off them.”

Bri Warner spearheaded the defensive effort with nine steals. Faith Guritz was next with six steals.

In addition to the forced turnovers, rebounding played a big role for the Clippers.

“Offensive rebounding was huge for us,” Schipper said. “We were plus-13 on the offensive boards.”

Natalie Yowler had nine total rebounds to pace Martin in that category, while Guritz and Freddie Elkins followed with seven each.

Offensively, the trio of Guritz, Bri Warner and Kiaya Warmer did the bulk of the damage, combining for 43 points.

Guritz led the charge with 16 points. Bri Warner finished with 14 points, while Kiaya Warner was one behind with 13 points.

“Faith played a complete game and was real strong down low,” Schipper said. “Kiaya and Bri did a great job pushing the tempo both offensively and defensively.”

Schipper also praised the play of Jaclyn Hildebrand.

“Jaclyn had a slow first half because of foul trouble, but played a great second half,” Schipper said. “She was a very good playmaker for her teammates.”

Martin followed up its strong opening quarter by outscoring Parchment 12-8 in the second quarter to take a 30-9 lead to the locker room at halftime. The third quarter saw the Clippers hold a 12-4 scoring edge as their lead ballooned to 42-13 entering the final frame.

“Overall, it was a good way to get back in the swing of things,” Schipper said.

