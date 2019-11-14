Plainwell swim cruises to conference championship

They came. They swam (and dove). They conquered.

That pretty much sums up the Plainwell girls’ swim team’s experience at the Southwest and Central Conference Meet on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Trojans amassed 574 points to outdistance runner-up Harper Creek by 122 points to repeat as league champions.

Allegan was third with 382 points, followed by Marshall in fourth (320), South Haven in fifth (208), Otsego in sixth (157), Alma in seventh (118) and Sturgis in eighth (108).

“I was pretty happy with how the team swam as a whole,” Plainwell coach Andrea Murphy said. “And our divers crushed it. The diving was one of the most competitive events this year in our league.”

When it came to diving, Plainwell sophomore Taylor Seibert ruled once again, winning the league title with a score of 434.90. That put her ahead of Otsego sophomore Abie Sullivan, who placed runner-up with 425.15 points.

Another Plainwell sophomore also shined, as Riley Nugent won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:53.76 and took the 500 free at 5:01.89. Both of those times were pool and league records.

Murphy was obviously pleased with the performances she received from Seibert and Nugent.

“Those two are extremely hard workers, competitive and genuinely love their sport,” Murphy said of the sophomore duo. “They are fun to have at practice and make everyone better. They’re just all around awesome kids to coach and have on our team.”

In addition to her individual victories, Nugent anchored the winning 400 free relay team that also included Amber Widner, Meghan Pallett and Sarah Lindenbach. The quartet set a league record of 3:41.26.

The Trojans also won the meet-opening 200 medley relay, as Lindenbach, Pallett, Carly Braginton and Megan Stefl set a league record of 1:53.76.

“The medley relay really set the tone for us,” Murphy said. “Our goal is to have everyone swim and dive their absolute best and that happened for us.”

Pallett accounted for Plainwell’s remaining event win, taking the 200 IM with a time of 2:12.53.

Other standout performances for the Trojans included runner-up showings by Widner in the 100 free (55.27), 100 back, by Lindenbach in the 100 backstroke (1:00.32) and the 400 free relay team of Isabel DeLaet, Sophie Cox, Kate Zabaldo and Braginton (3:57.56).

“We have great senior leaders and it genuinely was a whole team effort,” Murphy said. “Everyone on our team stepped up to the challenge.”

Allegan won a pair of events, including the 100 backstroke by Hayley Staffen at 59.93. Staffen also anchored the winning 200 free relay team, joining forces with Hannah Antkoviak, Brooke Houser and Ally Brown to post a 1:41.45.

Runner-up showings went to Staffen in the 200 IM (2:19.69) and Antkoviak in the 50 free (25.13).