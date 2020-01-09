Mohrland leads Allegan wrestlers at Detroit Catholic Central

The Detroit Catholic Central Invitational traditionally features some of the best wrestling teams and individuals throughout the state.

This year was no different, and a handful of Allegan grapplers were among those who competed at the event on Saturday, Jan. 4

Tristan Mohrland led the way for the Allegan contingent, earning a fourth-place showing in the 160-pound weight class that included the top-ranked wrestler in the country.

Teammate Tyson Emmons placed sixth in the 135-pound weight class.

“This was a great tournament for our guys, regardless of the results,” Allegan coach Phillip Joseph said. “To be competing at the highest level against some of the top teams in the state and country will only make them better.”

Following a bye in the first round of the championship bracket, Mohrland defeated Romeo’s Corey Allison 8-4 to set up a match with Whitehall’s Kris Dowdell—ranked 16th in state—in the quarterfinals. Mohrland won that match via a third-period pin.

Next up was Davison’s Alex Faundo, the top-ranked wrestler in the country, who defeated Mohrland by technical fall, 22-6.

In the third-place match, Mohrland dropped a 9-2 decision to Warren Woods’ Ryan Radvansky.

Emmons, meanwhile, rebounded from a 12-2 major decision loss in the quarterfinals to beat DeWitt’s Eli Severens—ranked fourth in Division 2—by a 3-1 decision in the consolation bracket. He then beat Oxford’s Nathan Call 10-3 in the consolation semis before falling by tech fall (20-3) in the fifth-place match.

Tyler Hitchcock (152 pounds), Ben Powers (189) and Zak Foster (215) were the other Allegan wrestlers to compete.

The remainder of the Allegan squad traveled to the Unity Christian Invitational, with a pair of Tigers earning a place on the podium.

Johnathan Sebesta took second in the 130-pound weight class, while Don Adams finished third in the 112-pound weight class.

