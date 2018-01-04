Martin, Plainwell compete at Jim Wade Family Classic Invite

A pair of local wrestling teams were part of the 17-team field to take part in the Jim Wade Family Classic Wrestling Invitational on Friday, Dec. 29.

Martin—which is involved in a co-op with Climax-Scotts—and Plainwell joined the other 15 squads in a day of action on the mats.

Both the Clippers and the Trojans made solid showings, as the teams combined for 17 placers and three champions.

Plainwell finished with a total of nine placers, including two champs.

Nick Lindsey prevailed in the 160-pound weight class for the Trojans, while Clayton Tucker did the same at 171 pounds as both finished with perfect 4-0 records.

In his championship match, Lindsey posted an 11-6 decision over Maple Valley’s Franklin Ulrich. That came after a slim 3-2 decision over Lakeview’s Mason Evans in the semifinals.

Tucker cemented his championship by pinning Martin’s Cooper Simmons 54 seconds into the third round of the title match. That was Tucker’s third pin of the day to go along with a major decision.

Other wrestlers placing for Plainwell were: Mark Sumerix, third at 215 pounds; Drake Blackmun, fourth at 119 pounds; Jared Perez, fourth at 130 pounds; Drew Gonzalez, fifth at 112 pounds; Owen McDaniel, fifth at 125 pounds; Ryar Baker, fifth at 189 pounds; and Brendan Herbert, sixth at 285 pounds.

For Martin, Jacob Robinson turned in the performance of the day with his work in the 145-pound weight class.

After winning four matches without a loss to reach the finals, Robinson posted a 5-2 decision over Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Jacob Bozek to win the title.

Two other Clippers made it to the title match in their respective weight classes and ended up taking home runner-up honors.

At 152 pounds, Payton Hunt dropped a close 5-3 decision to Jacob Roberts of Athens. At 171 pounds, Simmons fell to Plainwell’s Tucker via pin in the third period.

Also at 171 pounds, Luke Mobley defeated Grass Lake’s Trent Holden in the third-place match for the Clippers.

Also placing for Martin were: Jordan Tutt, fourth at 160 pounds; Michael Minne, fourth at 215 pounds; Ethan Huff, fourth at 285 pounds; and Kyle McKay, sixth at 125 pounds.

