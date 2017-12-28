Martin hosts annual Clipper Classic

In what has become an annual Christmastime tradition, the Martin wrestling team hosted the Clipper Classic on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Martin posted a 2-3 record in its five matches, while Hopkins failed to record a victory in its matches.

One of the Clippers’ victories came against the Vikings, with Martin prevailing 56-21.

Ten of the 14 matches between Martin and Hopkins resulted in forfeits, of which the Clippers won seven. Martin also won three of the four contested matched.

Cooper Simmons highlighted those Martin wins with a pin over Lane Moored at 171 pounds. The other victories by the Clippers came from Jordan Tutt at 152 (16-0 technical fall over Cameryn Tegrootenhuis) and Donovan Moss at 140 (9-6 decision over Ford Levack).

Hopkin’s lone contested win came from Cameron Kennedy, who posted a 5-3 decision over Jacob Robinson at 145.

The Clippers also beat Watervliet 48-30, with four of those wins coming via pin: Kyle McKay at 130 (31 seconds into the first round), Moss at 140 (11 seconds into the third round), Robinson at 145 (1:29 into the first round) and Michael Minne at 285 (26 seconds into the third round).

Simmons also earned a 10-3 decision at 171, with William McKay (119), Tutt (152) and Payton Hunt (160) all winning via forfeit.

Martin dropped matches to Kelloggsville (29-27), Gobles (42-30) and Catholic Central (40-33).

Highlights against Kelloggsville included nine-second pins by Tutt at 152 and Hunt at 160 along with a 47-second pin by Simmons at 171. Tutt (1:41 into the second round at 152), Hunt (29 seconds into the first round at 171), Simmons (34 seconds into the first round at 189) and Minne (1:59 into the third round at 285) recorded pins against Gobles.

Robinson (26 seconds into the first round at 145), Tutt (17 seconds into the first round at 152), Hunt (1:01 into the second round at 160) and Simmons (1:19 into the second round at 171) collected pins against Catholic Central.

