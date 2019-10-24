Martin claims league title with victory over Michigan Lutheran

Martin senior Cayden Curry already had one 1,000-yard rushing season to his credit, having reached the milestone last season.

He has now accomplished the feat two years in a row.

Curry rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries during the Clippers’ 62-0 win over visiting St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, surpassing the 1,000 yard plateau in the process.

Curry also had a receiving TD, hauling in a 20-yard pass from Travis Thorne.

“Cayden’s a special kid and a special athlete,” second-year Martin coach Brad Blauvelt said. “He’s one of those players who is capable of making a big play every time he touches the ball. It’s great to see him having as much success as he’s having.”

In addition to Curry’s personal milestone, Martin was also able to celebrate a team accomplishment: a league championship.

With the win, the Clippers (8-0 overall) completed its inaugural season in the Southwest Michigan 8-Man Conference with a perfect 6-0 record to claim the title.

“It feels good knowing how hard these kids have worked and to see them get rewarded for that hard work,” Blauvelt said. “It’s been a fun season for the kids and our community and winning this league championship just adds to that.”

The outcome of the game was never in doubt, as on the opening possession Chris Tuinstra recovered a Michigan Lutheran fumble and returned it for a touchdown. On the ensuing Michigan Lutheran possession, Jakob Conley intercepted a pass, which led to the 20-yard TD toss from Thorne to Curry on Martin’s first offensive play of the game to go up 16-0.

“You always want to come out and set the tone,” Blauvelt said. “We did a nice job of that.”

The Clippers led 46-0 at halftime, with Curry’s scoring runs of 30 and 28 yards leading the way. Brayden Eckman added a 17-yard scoring run between Curry’s TDs, while Gabe Meyers completed the half’s scoring with a 13-yard run.

For the game, Martin rushed for 424 yards. Tuinstra joined Curry as a 100-yard rushing with 135 yards on four carries.

Defensively, Donny Moss had eight tackles to lead Martin.

For the season, the Clippers are averaging 41 points per game on offense, while allowing an average of 10 points per game on defense.

“We’ve been playing at a pretty high level on both sides of the ball,” Blauvelt said. “At the start of the season, the defense was a little ahead of the offense and kept us in some games. Now, we seem to be clicking on both sides of the ball, which is what you want at this time of year.”

