Martin ‘Onion Kings’ use big second half to upend Lawrence

It was the return of the Onion Kings.

As part of its homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 21, the Martin football team took a step back in time and played as the Onion Kings rather than the Clippers in a nod to the nickname the school used until 1949.

And if these Onions caused Martin fans to shed any tears, they were almost certainly tears of joy as Martin upended Lawrence 38-16 to remain unbeaten at 4-0.

Cayden Curry played a starring role for the Onion Kings, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in addition to throwing for a 52-yard touchdown to Travis Thorne.

Thorne, meanwhile, went 8-of-11 passing for 61 yards, while Gabe Meyers ran for 60 yards and a TD on six carries.

While the final score was decisive, the game wasn’t without some stressful moments for Onion Kings coach Brad Blauvelt. In fact, Martin trailed 16-8 at halftime.

But after a 15-yard TD run by Meyers and a successful conversion run knotted the score at 16-16, Curry found Thorne for the 52-yard scoring striking on a 4th-and-5 situation from the Onion Kings’ 48-yard line. That touchdown, coupled with the conversion run, gave Martin the 24-16 lead.

“This was definitely the momentum changer of the game,” Blauvelt said.

It’s a lead the Onion Kings wouldn’t relinquish as they added a pair of fourth-quarter TDs, the first on a 90-yard interception return by Meyers and the second on a 35-yard run from Curry.

“It was the tale of two halves,” Blauvelt said. “With homecoming festivities in full effect paired with the throwback Onion King night, we got off to a slow start.”

Donavon Moss and Jakob Conley lead the defense with eight tackles each.

“Donny probably played his best game of his career,” Blauvelt said. “He was wherever the ball was and made multiple plays in the backfield.”

Curry joined Meyers in coming up with an interception.

