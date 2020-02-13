Martin’s Guritz reaches 1,000 career points in win over Delton

Although he is in his first season as head coach of the Martin girls’ basketball team following a stint as an assistant coach with the boys’ squad, Ben Schipper has long known what kind of player senior Faith Guritz is.

“I’ve only had the pleasure of coaching her this season, but I’ve been watching her play since middle school if not earlier,” Schipper said. “She always has such a poised demeanor on the court and that has really helped our team succeed.”

Schipper had a front-row seat when Guritz reached a career milestone in Delton on Tuesday, Feb. 4, as she recorded the 1,000th point of her career during the third quarter of the Clippers’ 58-33 win.

“It was such a great joy to watch Faith score her 1,000th point,” Schipper said. “She’s been a go-to scorer in this program for four years and it’s awesome to see it culminate to this great feat. I’m so thankful to have her example out on the court for our future Clippers to look up to.

“And thank you to Delton for being willing to honor her during the game.”

Guritz finished the game with 17 points to lead a trio of Clippers in double figures.

Jaclyn Hildebrand added 13 points to go with five assists and four steals, while Kiaya Warner had 11 points to go with three assists.

Hildebrand’s points included a 3-of-4 showing from long range.

“It was great to see Jaclyn shoot the three with confidence,” Schipper said.

Martin set the tone for the game with a strong first quarter that saw the Clippers go up 20-8. The lead increased to 30-13 at halftime.

“I’m so proud of the energy we came out with,” Schipper said. “Our effort has been great all year, but we’ve been talking a lot about the difference between effort and energy. Our girls were much more engaged and locked in throughout the night and it showed with the result.

“This was another great example of a team win. Everyone came off the bench and made plays. We had more assists than turnovers (14 to 11), which we’ve done several times this season now.”

