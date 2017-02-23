Local wrestlers qualify for individual state finals

Thanks to a 61-14 loss to Allendale in a team regional final, the three seniors in Allegan’s starting lineup were denied the chance to advance to the wrestling team quarterfinals.

All three will, however, have the opportunity to experience the individual state finals one final time before their prep careers are over.

Davynn Schneider, Chase Beard and Ricky Jefferson all finished in the top four of their respective weight classes in Division 2 individual regional action in Byron Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. As a result, all four punched their ticket to The Palace of Auburn Hills for the state finals beginning on Thursday, March 2.

Otsego and Plainwell each saw one wrestler advance to the state finals, while Martin will send a five-man contingent to compete in the Division 4 state finals.

Schneider headlined the state qualifiers for Allegan, winning all three of his matches to take top honors at 112 pounds. The win in the finals came in the form of a 10-5 decision over Lowell’s Dawson Jankowski.

Beard earned opening-period pins in each of his first two matches to advance to the finals at 285 pounds. His hopes for a regional title came up just short, however, as he suffered the 4-3 loss to Cedar Springs’ Patrick DePiazza

Jefferson, meanwhile, placed fourth at 135 pounds.

The qualifiers for Otsego and Plainwell each secured runner-up finishes in his weight class.

Competing at 103 pounds, Bulldog Joshua Sunnerville used a 10-3 decision in the opening round and an 11-0 major decision in the semifinals to advance to the title match against Fruitport’s Zachary Sykes. Sunnerville came up just short in that match, falling 4-2.

For the Trojans, Christopher Blackmun picked up a pair of pins in his first two matches. In the finals, he dropped a 16-3 major decision to Lowell’s Avry Mutschler.

Payton Hunt put together the best showing for Martin. After earning a 15-0 technical fall in the opening round and a 38-second pin in the semifinals, he squared off with Hartford’s Carlos Garza in the finals at 160 pounds.

Hunt fell by a 2-1 decision.

Three other Clippers—Jordan Tutt at 130 pounds, Noah Eshuis at 171 pounds and Ethan Simmons at 215 pounds—all placed third.

Tutt won his third-place match with a 15-5 major decision, while Eshuis won his third-place match with an 8-2 decision and Simmons won his third-place match with a pin 44 seconds into the second period.

Zach Scholly will join that group at the state finals thanks to his fourth-place finish at 189 pounds.

