Local wrestlers compete at individual state finals

Talk about a memorable weekend.

In his first trip to the Division 4 individual wrestling state finals, Martin junior Carsen Young not only placed fourth in the 140-pound weight class, but he also picked up his 100th career win in the process.

Memorable indeed.

“Carsen had an awesome weekend,” longtime Martin wrestling coach Pete Boyd said. “What makes it even more impressive is this is only his third year of wrestling. What makes it even better is he’ll be back next year.”

Young was one of nine county wrestlers to participate in the individual state finals at Ford Field beginning Friday, March 6. Otsego senior Josh Sunnerville joined Young in garnering All-State honors—which goes to the top eight finishers in each weight class—by placing seventh at 119 pounds in Division 2.

Young won his first match 9-0 against Mancelona’s Ian Sommerville to notch win No. 100 in his career before outlasting Addison’s Nathan Rodlund 10-8 in overtime, thereby earning a place in the semifinals.

A 14-6 loss in the semis put Young in the consolation round, where he pinned Carson City’s Cole Stone. In the consolation finals, Young dropped an 8-2 decision to Union City’s Garrett Iobe.

Otsego’s Sonnerville, making his fourth appearance at the state finals, won his first-round match by a 14-1 major decision, but dropped a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals.

In the consolation bracket, he won by a 17-2 technical fall, lost 1-0 and finally picked up a 5-0 victory in the seventh-place match.

Sonnerville’s teammate Jakob Slater also wrestled at the finals, going 1-2 at 285 pounds. Allegan’s Tyson Emmons (1-2 at 135 pounds) and Zak Foster (0-2 at 215 pounds) as well as Plainwell’s Trammel Robinson (1-2 at 112 pounds) and Owen McDaniel (102 at 152 pounds) also competed in Division 2.

Hopkins’ Ashton Bennett (1-2 at 119 pounds) and George Peterson (0-2 at 125 pounds) competed in Division 3.

