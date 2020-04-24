Local girls’ basketball players earn AP All-State recognition

During normal times, only four high school girls’ basketball teams in the state—one in each of the four divisions—end their season by winning its final game of the year.

These, however, are far from normal times.

With the winter season tournaments suspended on Thursday, March 12—the day regional finals were scheduled—due to the COVID-19 pandemic before ultimately being cancelled altogether, 16 teams in each division finished on a winning note.

Martin in Division 4 and Hamilton in Division 2 were among those squads.

And one player from each of those two local teams recently received First Team All-State recognition from the Associated Press as Martin senior Faith Guritz and Hamilton junior AJ Ediger were honored.

Allegan senior Alison Bishop and Wayland senior Stephanie Ainsworth both received honorable mention recognition in Division 2, while Fennville senior Coryne Howard received the same in Division 3.

Here is a closer look at those five players:

Faith Guritz

Guritz finished her senior campaign with averages of 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.6 assists and 0.7 blocks per game.

But those numbers, as good as they are, don’t tell the whole story.

“Faith’s stats could have even been much better, but she sat many minutes in the second half of games we had large leads,” said Martin coach Ben Schipper, who led his team to a 22-1 record in his first season. “We also had a team full of scorers, leading to a balanced attack.

“I was thrilled to find out that Faith was named First Team All-State by the Associated Press. It is such an amazing accomplishment and is very well deserved.”

Guritz reached 1,000 points in career scoring this season, ending up with 1,131 career points. Other season highlights included two games with 20-plus points, six games with double-digit rebounds, five games with five-plus steals and two games with five-plus assists.

“Faith had an amazing four-year varsity career,” Schipper said. “She’s such a hard worker in and out of season. I especially love the way she approaches the game. She is a steady, consistent force. She never gets too high or too low. She has a calm, composed demeanor that I believe not only helped her be successful, but also helped our team achieve the season we had.”

In addition to the AP All-State honors, Guritz also received Third Team All-State from the Detroit News, Basketball Coached Association of Michigan individual Academic All-State, BCAM Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete, Second Team Kalamazoo Area Dream Team and First Team All-Conference.

“Faith was a captain, she hit big shots in big games and she had buzzer beaters at the end of quarter,” Schipper said. “There is no moment too big for Faith.”

And Guritz’s success goes beyond the hardwood, as the BCAM academic award shows.

“More important than basketball, Faith is a terrific student and, above all else, she’s a great person with an extremely bright future,” Schipper said. “Her family should be proud of the young women she is. It was an absolute joy and honor coaching her this year.”

AJ Ediger

You can’t miss Ediger when she’s on the basketball court.

Standing 6-foot-2, the junior center is almost always the biggest player on the floor. And she has the game to go along with that stature.

Ediger averaged a double-double for the season, going for 22 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She shot 44 percent from the floor.

Given those stats, its no wonder that she has already committed to the University of Iowa to continue her basketball career once her high school days come to an end next spring.

Having Ediger was quite the luxury for first-year Hamilton coach Jacquelyn Schwark.

“AJ was our leading scorer and rebounder, so it’s easy to see how important she is to our team,” Schwark said.

Given her level of talent and skill set, Ediger was the focal point of opposing teams’ defensive game plan.

“AJ is frequently double-teamed, yet she still finds ways to score,” Schwark said. “She can score in the paint, from mid-range or from beyond the arc. She’s a huge offensive threat and is very difficult for other teams to guard.”