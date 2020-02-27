Late surge propels Allegan to win over Rams

It’s been said that it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish that counts.

Such was the case for the Allegan girls’ basketball team in its Wolverine Conference North affair with South Haven on Friday, Feb. 21.

After being limited to 17 points through the first three quarters—scoring no more than seven points in any of those quarters—the Tigers erupted for 14 points in the final frame to secure the 31-21 comeback victory.

Allegan trailed 20-17 entering the final frame.

“This game was a tale of two halves for us,” Allegan coach Josh Holman said. “But I really like the way our young team competes. Even on nights when things really aren’t going our way on the offensive side of the basketball, they still continue to push themselves defensively.

“In turn really showing a lot of grit and toughness, which are two qualities a coach loves to see in his team.”

Holly Curtiss led Allegan on both ends of the floor, scoring a game-best 12 points to go with a team-topping five steals.

“Holly has really come on strong these past few games, stepping up in a big way,” Holman said. ‘She’s feeling much more comfortable with her shot and its opening up much more options for her offensively.”

Alison Bishop added five points and six rebounds, while Madyson Groth and Kaitlyn Fulton each chipped in with four points.

Despite its offensive struggles, the Tigers led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter before falling behind 16-11 at halftime.

“Credit to South Haven because they were able to take the lead and build on it a little bit in the second quarter,” Holman said.

In the second half, Allegan’s defensive intensity kept the Tigers in the game until they got on track offensively in the fourth quarter. Allegan limited South Haven to five points during the final two quarters.

“Any time you can hold a team to five points in a half you are going to put yourself in very good position to be successful,” Holman said.

Allegan was also plagued by a slow start in its game with Gobles on Tuesday, Feb. 18, falling behind 16-7 after one quarter and 30-7 at halftime. This time, that deficit proved too much to overcome as the Tigers fell 48-24.

Gobles knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half to set the tone.

“Gobles had a big run right before half, which we weren’t able to recover from,” Holman said. “Our second half was much better and we played quite a bit better, it just wasn’t enough.”

Curtiss provided the bulk of the Allegan offense with 14 points.

Libbee Nason and Christiana Hunt led Gobles with 18 and 13 respective points.

