Late rally falls shorts as Blackhawks fall to Bangor

The Fennville girls’ basketball team gave Bangor all it could handle for most of its game on Friday, Feb. 17.

“A lot of our games this season have been winnable like this one,” said Blackhawks coach Cory Howard after his team dropped the 39-28 contest to Bangor.

The Vikings scored the game’s final eight points to pull away. Fennville had narrowed the gap to 31-28 with 3:03 to play thanks to a 3-point basket by Lauryn Saylor.

“We had the shots. We just couldn’t knock them down,” Howard said. “It was a loose ball here, a rebound there. Just little things that we didn’t capitalize on.”

Bangor got the best of Fennville in the paint.

“They were a lot more physical than us,” Howard said.

Bangor jumped out to an early 11-6 first quarter lead and never trailed.

“It’s tough to win when you aren’t scoring like you want to,” said Howard, whose team trailed 23-14 at halftime and 25-23 after three quarters.

Cory Howard’s daughter, freshman Coryne, fired in three straight long 3-pointers in the third stanza to the delight of the home crowd.

“Once I hit the first one and then the second I could feel it,” said Coryne Howard, who finished with a game-high 11 points.

The loss dropped the Blackhawks to 3-15.

“Our record might not show it, but we’re improving,” Cory Howard said.

Saylor and Holly Laraway each contributed seven points for Fennville.

“I have a lot of confidence in these girls,” Cory Howard said. “It’s only going to be a matter of time before we turn this thing around.”

Bangor received a team-high 10 points from Essence Shelton.

