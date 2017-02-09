Indian boys cruise to victory over visiting Panthers

When the Saugatuck boys’ basketball team met Watervliet on the court in December, the Indians needed a buzzer-beater from Blake Dunn to pull out the one-point win.

Coach Andy Diaz’s Saugatuck squad didn’t need such heroics when it hosted Watervliet on Friday, Feb. 3, taming the Panthers over the final three periods in earning the 77-52 league win at home.

“We’ve been getting better and better,” Diaz said. “Actually, we’ve played very well in 16 of our last 18 quarters.”

Diaz especially enjoyed the way his team passed the ball.

“We moved the ball very well and had 18 assists,” Diaz said.

Dunn once again paced the Indians in scoring with 23 points. However, Teaque Tiemeyer was all over the court for Saugatuck, finishing with 20 points and several assists.

“He makes us better,” Diaz said of Tiemeyer, who transferred to Saugatuck from Zeeland West last winter and was playing in only his fourth game for the Indians.

Tiemeyer, a junior who started at Zeeland West as a sophomore, couldn’t be happier.

“I love it here,” he said. “It’s a great environment.”

Tiemeyer, the youngest from a family of 13 siblings, hopes to continue his education at Ferris State University.

“And hopefully play some hoops there as well,” he said.

Watervliet coach Chris Prom probably wished Tiemeyer was already at Ferris.

“Depending on how much he works at it, he has the potential to play at the next level,” Diaz said.

Senior Wyatt Werme also reached double figures for the 7-5 Indians with 11 points. Jackson Shriver, a junior, dropped in seven points.

Devon Flowers tallied a team-high 11 points for Watervliet.

The Panthers played the Indians tough for the first eight minutes. The teams each tossed in 15 points in the first quarter.

The Indians broke open the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 26-13 to take a 41-28 halftime lead.

“We shared and moved the ball well in the second and third quarters,” Diaz said.

Two of the game’s more sparkling plays came on assists from Tiemeyer to Werme and from Werme to Shriver for buckets.

“I was very happy with our ball movement tonight,” Diaz said.

The win was the second straight for Saugatuck, which beat Bangor 73-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Dunn scored 21 points to lead a balanced attack that saw four Indians score in double figures. Tiemeyer and Shriver each added 13, while Werme went for 12.

Tiemeyer also had six blocks, while Connor Carper doled out seven assists.

“It was a well-rounded attack,” Diaz said. “We played an excellent second half by sharing the ball well and playing good team defense.”