Hopkins volleyball wins pair of matches at home quad

Hopkins senior Madison Wyngarden couldn’t help but feel a little sad despite her team’s quad victories over Grand Rapids Prep and Zion Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

“I’m going to miss volleyball and hate to see the season end,” said Wyngarden, a libero and defensive specialist.

This is the third year Wyngarden, who contributed a team-high four aces in Hopkins 25-23, 23-17 and 25-17, 25-17 respective victories over Grand Rapids Prep and Zion Christian, has been on the varsity.

Wyngarden also finished with four digs for the 15-11-3 overall Vikings.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team,” said Wyngarden. “For us the key is to stay focused and continue to improve.”

Fellow senior Kayla Martinez, one the tallest players on the Hopkins roster at 6-foot, mustered six kills. Martinez has one big goal in mind before putting her sneakers away for good at the prep level.

“It’s to beat NorthPointe (Christian) in the conference tournament, and to go as far as we can in the state tournament,” she said. “I’m tired of finishing second to those guys and know we can do it.”

Wisser is just as confident.

“If we play like we’re capable of, we can beat NorthPointe,” Wisser said.

Hopkins was led once again by the one-two punch of sophomores Brianna Miller and Nicole Pitsch.

Miller checked in with 17 kills, 11 digs, and six digs. Pitsch not only tallied 42 assists, but also had seven digs.

Junior Ashley Bultema, the third member of Hopkins’ big three along with Miller and Pitsch, had another strong outing with 19 kills and 15 digs.

Kennedy Helderop, a senior classmate of Wyngarden and Martinez, added seven digs and three aces.

Wisser felt her team had a nice outing in the crossover match-up against two of the top Alliance League schools.

“Both Zion Christian and Grand River Prep had good size at the net,” Wisser said. “I thought our girls passed the ball very well, which led to a great offensive night.”