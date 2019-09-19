Hopkins cruises to win over league rival Belding

What most fans anticipated would be a dogfight when Hopkins entertained Belding in a gridiron clash on Friday, Sept. 13, turned out to be more like a cat running for its life to get away from a dog.

The Vikings improved to 3-0 by completely dominating the Black Knights in picking up the 32-6 decision.

“I was very pleased how we played on both sides of the ball,” said Hopkins coach Cody Francis.

In addition to the final score, evidence of Hopkins’ dominance could be seen in the number of plays ran and total yardage. Hopkins ran 32 more plays (72-40) and picked up 403 total yards compared to only 146 yards for Belding.

“That’s a very good team we held in check tonight,” Francis said.

There was a big reason the Black Knight couldn’t run the ball or pass the ball effectively.

“Our guys wanted this game bad,” said senior linebacker Ethan Gilder, who along with Drew Weber and Carsen DeLao each collected seven tackles.

Many of the Vikings had been thinking about this game since they last played a year ago.

“Coach reminds us all the time that we have to take it one game at a time,” the Weber said.

Colin Weber carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 131 yards, including an eye-popping run of 41 yards.

“Our lines did a great job,” Colin Weber said.

Matt Reynolds not only reached Belding’s end zone three times on runs of 10 yards or less, but also finished his night with 107 rushing yards on 16 tries.

Nathan Tew made the most of his single carry by going 58 yards for six points.

Trevor Smith crossed the goal line for a six-yard gain as part of his 31 yards on six carries. Dylan Roberts added 25 yards two carries.

“Our backs ran hard and our line did a great job opening holes for them,” Francis said.

Since this was the first of two OK Silver Conference clashes between Hopkins and Belding, the Vikings might have to play even better than they did when they travel to Belding on Oct. 12.

“It’s not often you play a team twice in the same season in football, but we aren’t looking past anyone,” Francis said. “Were just looking to our next opponent, Godwin Heights. They have some very good athletes and will be very dangerous.”

