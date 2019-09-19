Hopkins beats longtime nemesis NorthPointe

The Hopkins volleyball team was jumping up down like it was Christmas morning after recording its first win over NorthPointe Christian in half a decade.

“This was a great team victory for us,” Vikings coach Terrie Wisser said after her team bested the Mustangs 25-12, 25-20 in the finals of the NorthPointe Christian Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14.

A total of 10 teams participated in the tournament.

The invite championship victory was extra sweet for the five Hopkins seniors: Ashley Bultema, Payton Nichols, Emma Martonosi, Evangelina Helderop and Natasja Terpstra.

“Beating North Pointe for the first time was the goal of ours to start the season,” said Bultema, a four-year varsity player.

The key to Hopkins’ triumph was its quick start, with leads of 16-7, and 22-9 in the opening set.

“We played with a lot of energy and showed them we wanted it bad right from the start,” Terpstra said.

“We definitely sent them a message,” said Bultema, who finished with 24 kills and 55 digs.

Brianna Miller finished with 58 kills, 43 digs and 14 aces. Freshman sensation Corrie Wisser, the coach’s daughter, was credited with 74 assists, 14 aces and 16 aces. Collecting 40 assists. 30 digs and 10 aces was Lindsey Bulich.

Terpstra ended her fine day with 21 kills, while Natalie McDonald registered 16 kills. Helderop, Nichols and Martonosi combined for 41 digs.

