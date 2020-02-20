Hopkins beats Comstock to claim district championship

Through eight of the 14 weight classes in its Division 3 team wrestling district final against Comstock on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Hopkins faced a 27-18 deficit.

In other words, the Vikings had the Colts right were they wanted them.

Hopkins proceeded to win each of the final six weight classes—four by pin and two via forfeit—to score the final 36 points of the match and claim the district championship by a 54-27 margin.

The Vikings earned their way into the finals thanks to a 47-27 victory over host Parchment in a semifinal showdown.

Cody Tenhaaf started the comeback for Hopkins with his pin of Jacob Rooney at 112 pounds before Ashtyn Bennett picked up a forfeit victory at 119.

Three straight pins followed for Hopkins, as Xavier Pratt bested Ryan McGrail at 125, George Peterson beat Naszear Thomson at 130 and Josiah Ryan upended Stanley Young at 135.

Caleb Tucker ended the match with a forfeit win at 140.

The Vikings started the match with a forfeit victory by Riley Stocking at 145. Luke Tuinstra (152) and Sam Hoppe (160) followed with pins against Mason Meach and Logan Saokho, respectively.

Eight of the wrestlers who claimed wins against Comstock were also victorious in the match against Parchment.

Tuinstra (152), Tenhaaf (112), Peterson (125) and Ryan (135) all won via pins; Bennett secured a technical fall (16-1) over Dylan McLean at 119; and Tucker (140), Stocking (145) and Hoppe (160) each picked up a forfeit win.

