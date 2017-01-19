Hawkeyes take sole possession of first place

Franesha Robinson never takes any time off when she steps on the basketball court.

“She’s a real spark plug for us,” said Hamilton coach Dan VanHekken. “I like to call her a lion.”

Robinson, a senior, didn’t bite any Maroons but she did run over and around several Holland Christian defenders in Hamilton’s 50-37 OK Green win on Friday, Jan. 13.

“She has no fear for her body and does whatever it takes to get the job done,” VanHekken said of Robinson.

The win not only moved Hamilton to 8-1, but also gave it sole possession of first place in the league at 3-0. Holland Christian fell to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

“We deserve to be where we are,” VanHekken said. “The girls have worked hard for this.”

“We wanted this game bad,” Robinson said.

No one wanted it any more than sophomore standout Bria Schrotenboer.

“It’s always a great feeling when you win,” Schrotenboer said. “We have a great bunch of girls who get along very well and want to do well.”

Schrotenboer, the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, more than held her own against Holland Christian’s 6-foot-3 center Olivia Voskuil, who finished with 13 points.

“It wasn’t just me,” said Schrotenboer. “I rely on my teammates.”

The Hawkeyes put the Maroons to rest by swishing several free throws during the game’s final eight minutes.

If Schrotenboer wasn’t knocking down a free throw or a basket, four-year starters Joslyn Bronkhorst (10 points) and Brooklyn Groenheide were.

“We got a huge lift out of our bench,” VanHekken said. “ (Annaka Ediger) gave us an extra lift.”

Ediger finished with five points, one less than Ashlen Wolfram, who tallied the game’s first two points. Robinson also netted six points for Hamilton.

VanHekken isn’t surprised by his team’s hot start.

“They work hard and deserve to be where we are currently are,” he said.

Hamilton and Holland Christian both came into the game losing only to Hudsonville.