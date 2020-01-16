Hawkeyes drop heartbreaker to Dutch

Make it two heartbreaking losses in a row for the Hamilton boys’ basketball team.

Three days after sufferering an overtime setback to Grand Haven, the Hawkeyes dropped a 56-55 decision to visiting Holland on Friday, Jan. 10.

The hard-luck Hawkeyes remained winless at 0-5.

“It’s tough on the kids,” Hamilton coach Nick Kronemeyer said. “It’s tough on their parents. It’s tough on anyone associated with Hamilton basketball.”

If you looked at the box score that featured 27 points—including seven triples—from Holland’s Anders Rasmussen, one might think that he was key to the Dutch’s win.

Not so fast.

“Everyone played a role in this victory, especially Jackson VanHekken,” said Dutch coach Corey Wolters.

VanHekken, the son of former Hamilton girl’s basketball coach Dan VanHekken, did everything but sweep the floor during timeouts for Holland.

“Anders obviously had a great offensive game, but we wouldn’t have won this game without Jackson,” Wolters said. “He did everything out there, including guarding Hamilton’s best player.”

VanHekken, a sophomore, scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

“We knew coming in Rasmussen could shoot the ball,” Kronemeyer said. “We didn’t guard him like we should have and that’s what makes tonight’s final score so frustrating.”

Hamilton had a couple of chances to send the game into overtime or to pull out the win in the final seconds.

“We had good looks,” Kronemeyer said. “It was just one of those nights when our shots didn’t fall.”

Kronemeyer received strong offensive games from several players, led by Brody DeWitt, Jager Haverdink and Andrew Helder with 13, 12 and 11 respective points.

Tyler Stezowski and Riley Tolsma dropped in seven and five points, respectively, for the Hawkeyes.

“Like against Grand Haven on Tuesday, we just came up a little short,” Kronemeyer said.

