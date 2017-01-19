Hamilton leads Holland Christian from start to finish

Every time the boys’ basketball teams from Hamilton and Holland Christian step on the court, it’s a big game. Much of that intensity is because the athletes from the two teams know each other well and, in some cases, are nearby neighbors.

“It’s always a lot of fun to play people you know,” said Hamilton coach Brant Haverdink after his club’s 44-38 win over Holland Christian at home on Friday, Jan. 13.

After falling a few points short in several games against the Maroons over the years, the Hawkeyes have tasted home victory for the second year in a row versus the Maroons.

The win was the first in three OK Green Division and fourth in seven starts for Hamilton.

“This was by far our biggest win of the season,” said senior guard Kaleb Moore, who along with senior guard Keaton Mudd nailed several key free throws in the decisive fourth stanza.

Moore went for 10 points and Mudd went for eight, with all of Moore’s coming in the second half.

“I didn’t realize that, but I don’t worry about how many points I score,” Moore said. “We all just want to win.”

Tyler Eding, another senior, contributed a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds for Hamilton.

“This was probably our best overall game of the season,” Haverdink said.

It’s usually a positive outing when you only turn the ball over seven times like Hamilton did.

“We really took care of the ball tonight,” Haverdink said. “Seven turnovers is the fewest we’ve had this season. I was very happy by the way we played.”

The Hawkeyes led from wire to wire.

“It’s always important to get off to a good start,” Haverdink said.

Hamilton held Holland Christian to only four first-period points, while scoring nine points themselves.

“We came out ready to go,” Moore said.

The Hawkeyes were up 18-12 at the break and 31-25 after 24 minutes of play.

“It was electric out there tonight,” Haverdink said of the large crowd on both sides.

Moore agreed.

“Our crowd was great,” Moore said. “They definitely helped us tonight.”

Hamilton’s aggressive team defense, which didn’t allow any Holland Christian player to reach double digits, got a shot in the arm from back-up guard Tyler Geurink, who saw more action than he expected.

“My grandmother and grandfather were here, so this made it a little extra special,” said Geurink.