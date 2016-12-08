Girls basketball results

Allegan 50 Parchment 14

When you hold your opponent to six first-half points, odds of a victory are generally pretty good.

Such was the case for Allegan in its non-league contest with Parchment on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Tigers allowed four points in the first quarter before cutting that number in half in the second quarter to jump out to a 24-6 lead en route to the 50-14 win.

With the victory, Allegan improved to 2-1.

“We picked up the pressure and forced some turnovers to gain the lead and not look back,” Allegan coach Josh Holman said.

Allegan senior Haylie Curtiss single-handedly matched Parchment’s offensive output with 14 points, while Leslie Scane and Delanie Nahikian added eight each.

“Slow starts have hurt us this year,” Holman said. “In this one, we were able to keep the pressure up and break through the wall.

“While we still have things to work on, I am proud of the way we competed tonight. We really came together as a unit and I look for us to continue to come together and press forward from here.”

Otsego 55 Gull Lake 45

With its 55-45 win over Gull Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Otsego kept its perfect record intact at 3-0.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 16-point lead of 30-14 at halftime only to see Gull Lake open the second half on a 19-3 run that knotted the score at 33-33.

“It was wild,” Otsego coach Tony Koshar said. “It was a game of runs.”

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had the final run, outscoring the Blue Devils 22-12 the rest of the way to emerge with the win.

Grace VerHage led the way for Otsego, pouring in a game-best 19 points, while Liz Barwegen added 12 points. Kaelyn Arlington went for a team-best seven rebounds, with Erica Drobny dishing out seven assists and Jaycie Callaway blocking four shots.

Martin 53 Saugatuck 42

An eight-point fourth-quarter effort from Lexi Borst helped Saugatuck erase a four-point deficit and even the score at 39-39 at the end of regulation in its game with visiting Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

But it was the Clippers who owned the overtime session.

Faith Guritz and Jaclyn Hildebrand each scored four points in the extra session as Martin held a 14-3 scoring edge in the four-minute period to post the 53-39 win.

Guritz finished with a game-best 23 points, while Natalie Simpson went for 14 in the win.

Borst led Saugatuck with 15 points, followed by Erin Stannis with nine.

The Indians led 10-5 after one quarter before Martin came back to make it 14-14 at the intermission. The Clippers then led 27-23 at the end of the third quarter before Saugatuck used a 16-12 edge to take the game to overtime.

Hopkins 34 Comstock 50

A slow start sealed the fate for Hopkins in its non-league showdown with Comstock on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Vikings found themselves on the wrong end of a 16-4 score at the end of the opening frame and couldn’t recover in taking the 50-34 loss.

Milayla Bulich and Meghan Schulz each scored eight points for Hopkins, which trailed 28-12 at halftime.

The loss was the Vikings’ second in two games to open the season.