Football results

Hopkins 22 Ravenna 20

A two-point conversion pass from Matt Reynolds in the third quarter provided the winning margin for Hopkins in its season-opening game with Ravenna on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The conversion gave the Vikings a 22-14 lead and they held on for the 22-20 victory.

Reynolds also scored the touchdown prior to his difference-making conversion run, finding the end zone from four yards out. That was his second TD of the game, following a 2-yard run in the second quarter.

Hopkins started the scoring on a 77-yard run from Hunter Bradford, followed by a conversion run from Colin Weber to make it 8-0.

Ravenna countered with a 35-yard scoring pass from quarterback Connor Kilbourne as part of his 197 passing yards, narrowing the gap to 8-6.

Hopkins led 14-6 at halftime thanks to Reynolds’ first TD run, with Ravenna knotting the score at 14-14 on a 10-yard pass from Kilbourne and a successful conversion.

After the Vikings retook the lead at 22-14, Ravenna made it 22-20 on a 76-yard touchdown run but was unable to convert the 2-point attempt.

Bradford led Hopkins with 106 yards on five carries, followed by Reynolds with 59 yards on 18 carries. Trey Collins had a team-best seven tackles, with Reynolds and Ethan Gilder each making six stops.

Martin 20 Bellevue 12

It took a little longer than anyone expected it would, but Martin’s first game of 8-man football was a success.

The Clippers beat visiting Bellevue 20-12 in a game that started on Thursday, Aug. 29, and was completed on Friday, Aug. 30, after being postponed due to lightning with 9:57 left to play.

Cayden Curry led the offensive charge, rushing for 141 yards and accounting for Martin’s first two touchdowns. Rayne Torres scored the Clippers’ final TD after recovery and returning it 20 yards to give Martin the 20-6 lead when the game was postponed.

Bellevue narrowed the gap to 20-12 and were threatening for more in the game’s waning minutes when Martin senior Travis Thorne stripped the ball from the Bellevue running back and recovered the fumble. Thorne finished with five tackles, which was second to Don Moss’ team-high six.

“Give credit to Bellevue,” Martin coach Brad Blauvelt said. “They have some really big kids and some good athletes. They will win some games this year.”

Saugatuck 33 Comstock 12

Keiran Boerema and Nick Stanberry provided quite the one-two punch for the Saugatuck offense in its season-opener against Comstock on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Boerema rushed for a game-best 131 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, while Stanberry went for 123 yards and four TDs on 27 carries as the Indians posted the 33-12 win.

“Offensively, we did a great job of controlling the ball and having productive plus yardage plays to keep the chains moving,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said.

Stanberry scored on runs of three and four yards in the first half, with a 22-yard scoring run from Boerema sandwiched between as Saugatuck led 20-6 at the intermission. The lead stood at 20-12 after three quarters before Stanberry scored on runs of three and 23 yards in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Marty Resseguie, John Hartgerink and Benny Diaz all had interceptions, with Ben Drew adding a fumble recovery.

“It wasn’t a pretty win, but one we’ll take early in the season,” Dunn said. “There is plenty of room for improvement and that is expected after game one.

“I was proud of the effort of the kids and, despite an early deficit, they did not get down on themselves and made plays on both sides of the ball to win.”

