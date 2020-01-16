Fennville wrestlers fall in double dual

In his hey day, Mike Fries was one of Fennville’s most successful wrestlers.

Today Fries is proving his worth as an assistant coach alongside older brother Steve, who is the head coach for the Blackhawks.

“Mike’s doing a great job,” Steve Fries after Fennville dropped its matches with Gobles (27-18) and Lawrence (42-21) on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Logan Till, one of two Blackhawks to win both of his matches for the evening, agreed.

“I’ve learned a lot from Mike,” Till said.

Fred Arriola-Estrada joined Till in going 2-0 for the evening.

“We had too many voids,” Steve Fries said of the losses. “It’s tough to win when you have as many voids as we did.”

Despite not being able to fill a full lineup, Fennville has held its own this winter.

“Our kids work hard and have improved a ton,” Steve Fries said. “They want to do well.”

Till had the home crowd buzzing about the black eye he gave Mike Fries in practice a few days earlier.

“That’s a good one for sure,” Steve Fries said. “One of the better ones I’ve seen lately.”

Mike Fries didn’t seem too upset with Till.

“Logan is one of our top wrestlers,” Mike Fries said. “We expect some big things later in the year from him and some of our others wrestlers like Uziel Delgado, Guillermo Marquez and Mario Fernandez.”

That trio of Delgado, Fernandez and Marquez each won one of their two matches.

“I thought the kids who wrestled did well,” Steve Fries said.

Even though Fennville is fielding one of its largest teams in Steve Fries’ decade of coaching his alma mater, he can’t wait for the day he fills his lineup from the top to the bottom.

“Tom Johnson is doing a great job at the middle school with our program,” Steve Fries. “That day will eventually get here.”

