Fennville posts win over Coloma

Taking on Coloma in a SAC Lakeshore showdown on Friday, Feb. 13, the Fennville boy’s basketball team saw its lead cut to 53-30 midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Drew Goodline.

And how did the Blackhawks respond? Very well, thank you very much.

Fennville ran off a string of eight straight points—the final six on free throws from Brody Peterson—to push the lead back to double-digits en route to posting the 68-59 win.

With the victory, Fennville improved to 11-2 overall and remained atop the SAC Lakeshore standings.

“This game was a big game for us in our quest to accomplish one of our goals of being conference champions,” Fennville coach Ty Rock said. “We knew coming into this game it would be intense, and they would come ready to play. I thought we played well and kept our composure when the game and atmosphere was getting a little crazy.”

Ben Peterson paced Fennville with 20 points, followed by Dylan Schut with 15 and Tyler Schut with 13.

“For a young team we battled, and didn’t give up,” Rock said. “This game felt like a team win and that is exactly what it was. Every guy on the bench played a role along with very supportive fans as well.”

Fennville led 15-10 after one quarter, 28-26 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys tonight,” Rock said. “We can enjoy this one tonight, but starting tomorrow we have to keep getting better and work towards our goals.”

The win over Coloma came three days after a 57-42 victory over Galesburg-Augusta.

Ben Peterson scored 13 points in that game, matching Zay Strickfaden for team-high honors.

“This game was a test in terms of finally getting everyone healthy and playing together,” Rock said. “We’ve been battling all year with sickness and injuries, and it has been a challenge with having to move JV kids up and getting everyone on the same page.

“This game showed how much we missed being a complete team. We were out of sync a little and trying to find a flow for the game. I was happy with how we played and it was nice to finally play a team that played all zone against us so we can prepare for zone defenses. Not too many teams have played zone and I thought this was very helpful in terms of getting our team comfortable with attacking zone defenses and man-man.”

