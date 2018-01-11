Fennville plays ‘most complete game’ in victory over Martin

Fennville boys’ basketball coach Joe Rodriguez admits there are times when he can be hard to please.

That wasn’t the case when his team hosted SAC rival Martin on Friday, Jan. 5.

“For 32 minutes, this was our most complete game of the season,” Rodriguez said after his Blackhawks defeated the Allegan County rival Clippers 68-51. “We had a good effort from everyone.”

The win moved Fennville to 3-2 on the season, while the loss dropped the Clippers to 1-5.

“We weren’t as patient as we needed to be,” said first-year Martin coach Bradley Moelker. “We also didn’t attack the basket as much as we should have and have been doing.”

Moelker, a former standout at Wayland who teaches in the Wayland school district, likes where his program is headed.

“These kids have a great attitude and a lot of talent,” he said. “I know they’ll keep working hard in practice to get better and better.”

Fennville jumped out to a 17-9 first-period lead on two straight pretty passes from Marcel Parcher to Matthew Sanchez for baskets.

The explosive Sanchez, a junior, led all scorers with 19 points.

“It was good to see us set the tempo early and to expand our lead throughout the game,” Rodriguez said.

Fennville went up by 11 points 26-15 early into the second stanza on a two-pointer from junior Jace Cossey, who finished with 14 points.

Impressive moves for buckets from Martin sophomore Cayden Curry (15 points) and junior Michael Morey (14 points) kept the Clippers within striking distance as they were only down by seven points at the half, 33-26.

“Our kids battled from the very outset of the game to the very end,” said Moelker, who played hoops at Wayland for Mike Hudson, the Wildcats no nonsense coach.

“I learned a lot about coaching from Mike and from Ludington coach (Thad Shank) when I coached there,” Moelker said. “I can’t say enough good things about those two guys.”

