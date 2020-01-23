Fennville holds off hard-charging Clippers

The Fennville boys’ basketball team handed Martin another difficult loss in a clash between SAC Lakeshore rivals on Friday, Jan. 17.

“All of our losses have been close games that could have gone either way,” said Clippers coach Brad Moelker, whose team fell to the Blackhawks 72-66.

The victory was the sixth in seven games for first-year Fennville coach Ty Rock.

“This wasn’t our best game, but give Martin credit,” Rock said. “They came to play from the opening tip to the final buzzer.”

Rock said his team (4-0 in the SAC Lakeshore) lacked the fire they’ve had in previous games.

“Some of that was us and some of it was Martin,” Rock played. “It doesn’t matter what (Martin’s) record is, they always seem to play hard against us.”

Being one of the smallest schools in the conference might have something to do with the way Martin battles.

“Martin is just like most any other school,” Rock said. “They go into every game thinking they can win.

I told our guys we need to bring our ‘A’ game being the top team in the league standings every night out.”

Even though he always expects his team to give a 100-percent effort, Moelker would love to see that effort translate into an extended winning streak.

“We have good players who work hard and it’s something we’re capable of and something these guys deserve,” Moelker said.

The Blackhawks and the Clippers had the large crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the 32-minute contest.

“It was a very good high school basketball game between two teams that wanted it bad,” Moelker said.

Fennville enjoyed quarter leads of 21-18, 34-31 and 45-44.

Ben Peterson and Dylan Schut each dropped in 20 points for Fennville.

“This was Dylan’s best game of the season,” Rock said.

Also reaching double figures with 17 points for the Blackhawks was Tyler Schut.

“The Schut boys were both on fire tonight,” Rock said.

Visiting Martin received strong offensive performances from Mitchell Jager (18 points), Kyle Eckman (12 points), Collin Coburn (11 points) and Travis Thorpe (eight points).

