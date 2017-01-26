Fennville girls fall short against visiting Hartford

The Fennville girls’ basketball team isn’t exactly setting the world on fire, but coach Cory Howard believes his squad is getting better and better with each practice and game.

“I’m very proud of these girls,” Howard said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”

Howard’s comments came after his Blackhawks dropped a 46-37 home contest to Hartford on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Blackhawks, who fell to 2-9, couldn’t stop the Indians’ 6-foot-3 center AJ Jackson, who not only dropped in 16 points, but also yanked down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.

“We needed to put a body on her at all times, which we didn’t do,” Howard said.

Fourteen of Jackson’s 16 points came in the second half.

“We did a much better job denying her the ball in the first half than we did in the second half,” Howard explained.

Hartford was on top after eight minutes by only four points at 12-8 and carried an eight-point lead into the halftime break.

The Indians took a 34-26 lead into the final quarter.

The young Blackhawks stayed within striking distance behind the strong play of freshman guard Coryne Howard and senior guard Lauryn Saylor.

Coryne Howard led all scorers with 17 points. Nine of her points came from behind the 3-point arc.

Saylor went for 10 points.

Coryne Howard credited her parents and her uncle, Frank Alfieri, for helping her become the basketball player she is today.

“My uncle (a Fennville Hall of Famer) really taught me a lot about the game of basketball,” she said. “He could really shoot.”

On a few occasions Coryne Howard dribbled behind her back to shake a defender or two, much to the delight of Fennville’s fans.

“But just only when I need to,” she said of the fancy ball-handling.

Coryne Howard said it’s an honor to be on the varsity and playing with upperclassmen like Saylor and the other upperclassmen on the roster.

“We are all very close on this team,” she said. “I can’t say enough about my teammates. They mean the world to me.”

