Fennville cruises past Bangor

The Fennville boys’ basketball team did its best Harlem Globetrotters impression in racing to an 87-46 win over Bangor on Friday, Feb. 17.

“We found out we got a couple of guys who can really handle the ball and see the court to play the point guard position after Jace (Cossey) suffered a broken jaw and is out for the season,” said Fennville coach Joe Rodriguez, whose team improved to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in divisional play.

Julian Martinez-Grigg said he has never seen Rodriguez smile so often.

“There’s always room for improvement, but coach seemed very happy with the way we played,” said Martinez-Grigg, who threw in 12 points. That was two behind senior classmate JP Alfaro, who led the team with 14 points.

“It’s obviously fun to score, but I would rather get everyone going,” Martinez-Grigg said.

All 12 players on the Fennville roster tallied at least three points.

“We moved the ball very well, shot the ball well and defended very well,” Rodriguez said. “We played with a lot of emotion and everyone contributed.”

The Blackhawks, who led 20-13 after one quarter, 46-23 at the half and 68-35 after 24 minutes, are peaking at the right time, Rodriguez said.

“We only have one more home game left and I told our players to enjoy this while they can,” Rodriguez said.

Fennville’s players and fans went a little crazy when sub Luke Garpow swished two 3-point fourth period buckets.

“He’s our sharpshooter,” said Martinez-Grigg.

Rodriquez was happy that each of his players had a chance to shine.

“It’s extra fun when everyone contributes,” he said.

Austin Lewis added 10 points for Fennville, with Dakota Latchaw and Jordan Pena going for eight each; Garpow, Felipe Martinez and Brandon McAllister going for five each; Ben Renkema went for five; Nathan Schmuck went for four; and Justin Schut and Marcel Parcher went for three each.

Rodriguez had special words for Renkema, who led the team in rebounds.

“Ben gets good position and always gives us everything he has,” Rodriguez said.

Renkema set the tone early in the game by climbing over a Vikings player for a rebound basket.