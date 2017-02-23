Dunn, Tiemeyer lead Indians past Coloma

When an opposing player scores 40 points against you in a high school basketball game, that’s usually a recipe for disaster.

Usually … but not always.

Despite giving up 40 points to Coloma sophomore Zach Goodline, the Saugatuck boys’ basketball team still managed to secure the 60-53 road win over the Comets on Friday, Feb. 17.

First-year Indian coach Andy Diaz readily knows that Goodline’s performance makes it look like Saugatuck had some problems on the defensive end of the floor. He just doesn’t agree with it.

“I thought we played great defense tonight despite giving up 40 to Goodline,” Diaz said.

Basically, the Indians came into the game knowing Goodline would get his points. Their primary objective, therefore, was to limit the damage done by his teammates.

It’s a strategy that proved to be successful.

“Their next leading scorer only had four points,” Diaz said.

On the offensive end of the floor, Saugatuck wanted to get the ball in the hands of Blake Dunn as much as possible.

Coloma, however, made life tough for the sharp-shooting senior.

“Blake was double teamed all night,” Diaz said.

Despite that fact, Dunn still found a way to score 18 points. More importantly, he was able to find the open man throughout the game.

“Blake did a phenomenal job tonight,” Diaz said. “He found his teammates every time they doubled him.

Dunn found Teaque Tiemeyer more than any other teammate, as Tiemeyer went for a team-best 23 points. He added 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Wyatt Werme added six points for Saugatuck (11-5), with Jackson Shriver going for four.

The win enabled Saugatuck to earn the season split with Coloma after dropping a 61-52 decision in January.

“Coloma is a well-coached team and their kids play hard,” Diaz said.

Fennville athlete and coach Paul Marfia is the head coach for Coloma.

