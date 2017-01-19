Dunn, Saugatuck come up short against Goodline, Coloma

Saugatuck senior Blake Dunn was good in his team’s SAC contest with Coloma on Friday, Jan. 13.

Comet sophomore Zach Goodline happened to be a little bit better.

Goodline outscored Dunn 33-29 in the individual battle and, more importantly, led his Coloma squad to the 61-52 win over Dunn’s Indians.

The loss was the second straight for Saugatuck, which fell to 5-3.

“Our energy throughout the night was still pretty good, for the most part,” first-year Saugatuck coach Andy Diaz said. “In the end, their shots went down a little more than ours did.”

Despite the nine-point spread at the end of the game, the Indians trailed just 53-52 in the game’s closing minute. A pair of free throws from Goodline made it a 55-52 game.

A potential game-tying 3-pointer from Dunn was off the mark and Coloma secured the rebound. That forced Saugatuck to foul the rest of the way.

The Comets did the rest, knocking down their free throws to pull away.

Coloma ended the game on an 11-2 run.

Jackson Shriver added nine points in the losing effort for Saugatuck, while Wyatt Werme chipped in with seven points and a team-best 12 rebounds.

Three days earlier, Saugatuck suffered a 65-47 non-league loss to North Muskegon.

The Indians allowed six 3-pointers in the opening quarter to fall behind 28-13.

Dunn finished with 18 points to lead Saugatuck.

